Dak Prescott stands by Dallas Cowboys head coach despite NFL playoffs disappointment

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has pledged his support for head coach Mike McCarthy despite the team’s NFL playoff exit.

Speaking after the Cowboys’ shock 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 14 January, Prescott attributed his success this season to his head coach.

“He’s been amazing. I don’t know how there can be [questions about his status], but I understand the business. In that case, then there should be about me, as well, honestly,” Prescott said, amid rumours that McCarthy’s future in Dallas could be in doubt.

“I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him.”