Sports Illustrated names NFL icon as 2023 Sportsperson of the Year

NFL icon Deion Sanders has been named Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year.

The legendary cornerback, who was nicknamed “Prime Time” during his 16-year career in the league, is now head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“In less than a year, Coach Prime has not only transformed a moribund Colorado football program. He’s also breathed fresh life into the campus and transformed a community,” SI wrote, crowning him Sportsperson of the Year.

To celebrate the accolade, Sanders sat down for an interview with the magazine to look back at his first 12 months as a college coach.