Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Tom Brady became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history during the Tampa Bay Bucs’ defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady was taken down twice in the first half, breaking the unwanted record previously held by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

However, perhaps more concerning for Brady is that the Bucs have now lost 3 games in a row, a first in his career since 2002.

Despite an underwhelming season since coming out of retirement, the veteran QB has reaffirmed his commitment to the team.

