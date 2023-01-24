Tom Brady snaps at questions over NFL future after playoffs defeat

Tom Brady had an expletive-ridden response to questions about his NFL future, claiming he doesn’t “f***ing know” what he’ll do next.

A legendary quarterback, Brady’s hopes of winning another Super Bowl this season were dashed after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

“If I knew what I was going to f***ing do, I would already have f***ing done it, OK,” Brady said, when asked about his plans on his Let’s Go! podcast.

“I’m taking it a day at a time.”

