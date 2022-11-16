A new Nike advert, released on the eve of the World Cup, brings together football stars of the past and present.

The commercial, titled the “GOAT Experiment”, features players that will be on show in Qatar, as well as legends of yesteryear.

It begins with a 2006-era Ronaldinho greeting France forward Kylian Mbappe by asking him “who are you?”

Other icons including Edgar Davids and Ronaldo Nazario also appear alongside some of the biggest names in world football today, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

