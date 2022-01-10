Novak Djokovic wins appeal against cancellation of Australian visa

Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against being denied a visa to enter Australia.

Djokovic has been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open.

The Serbian’s legal team filed papers to appeal against border control’s original decision confirming that Djokovic tested positive for Covid last month and recovered.

The tennis star used that as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

