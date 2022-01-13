Novak Djokovic should ‘suck it up’ and ‘go home’, says Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has hit out at Novak Djokovic's decision to refuse the Covid vaccine, suggesting he should "suck it up" or "just go home".

The tennis world No1 caused huge controversy after arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open without sufficient evidence he was exempt from the jab before he was detained in a quarantine hotel.

He has since won a court battle over the issue and is expected to play in the tournament later this month, but Navratilova says she can't support his decision.

Sign up to our newsletters here.