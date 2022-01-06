Novak Djokovic being kept in Australia as a ‘prisoner’ says his mother

Novak Djokovic is being kept as a “prisoner” in Australia, his mother has claimed, during an explosive interview.

The tennis world number one had his visa dramatically revoked upon his arrival in Melbourne amid a backlash over a vaccine exemption.

He was held in the airport for several hours before being taken to a government detention hotel and a court will decide on his deportation on Monday.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was due to play in the Australian Open later this month but according to his mother, has been reduced to nothing more than a “prisoner”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.