He may be the world’s number one tennis player, but it appears Novak Djokovic struggles when it comes to playing cricket.

The 36-year-old took on international cricketer Shane Warne’s son Jackson in a fun game of cricket at the Australian Open on 10 January.

Jackson’s short run-up was followed by a fairly tame delivery, but Djokovic read the ball wrong and his hit missed completely.

The world number one then swapped his bat for a tennis racquet and sent the next ball into the crowd.