Novak Djokovic’s visa row with the Australian authorities could easily have been avoided if he had been vaccinated, his rival Rafael Nadal has claimed.

The tennis world number one has been detained in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ahead of an appeal hearing on Monday to decide if he will be deported.

Djokovic had claimed to have medical exemption from the need to be vaccinated, but border officials say he has “failed to provide appropriate evidence” of that.

As the row rages on, Nadal has suggested his rival “knew the rules” for entry into the Australian Open.

