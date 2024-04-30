Florida spring breakers caught dumping full trash cans into ocean

Florida spring breakers were caught on camera dumping full trash cans into the ocean on Sunday, 28 April.

Footage from WavyBoats shows the vessel's occupants picking up the containers brimming with litter and tipping them into the water off the Boca Raton Inlet.

It came as approximately 10,000 partygoers attended the annual Boca Bash over the weekend.

The video has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Boca Bash representatives said they identified the boat passengers and described their actions as "completely unacceptable," while police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have launched an investigation.