Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia for the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament after failing to meet entry requirements.

All foreign visitors must be double vaccinated upon arrival, or they must quarantine for a 14-day period.

Djokovic, who has not publically declared his vaccination status, tweeted to announce that he has medical exemption from Tennis Australia, but when he arrived in Melbourne, border officials confirmed he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence”.

The situation has caused a storm in Australia and across the sporting world, but what will happen next?

Sign up to our newsletters here.