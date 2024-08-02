Teenage Team GB athlete Phoebe Gill revealed she watched Gilmore Girls in her room to beat the pre-run nerves at her first Olympics.

Gill, 17, put in an impressive performance on Friday night (2 August) in the women’s 800m heats, finishing third in her debut race with a time of 1:58.83.

She has qualified for at least the semi-finals.

After her debut, Gill told reporters that she battled through some nerves ahead of the race.

“I was in my room, trying not to hyperventilate, just watching Gilmore Girls to take my mind off it,” she said.