IOC address future of boxing at Olympics after gender test controversy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is “optimistic” that boxing will still be part of the schedule at the 2028 games in Los Angeles following this year’s gender test controversy.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams was quizzed on the future of the sport during a press conference on Friday (2 August).

Mr Adams said: “We sincerely hope that boxing will be on the programme for 2028. It’s a sport, not just a good sport to watch, its also a sport that does an awful lot in terms of socially deprived areas and socially deprived people.

“I am very optimistic and the will is there.”