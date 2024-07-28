Independent TV
Team GB silver-winning cyclist Anna Henderson on quitting skiing for bikes
Team GB cyclist Anna Henderson has shared how she got into the sport after winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 25-year-old spoke to a press conference, when she was asked about her unusual route into biking - having previously been an alpine skier until she was 15.
“I’m 10 years now cycling and I kind of forget about my past life to be honest!”, she said.
“It’s been a journey in cycling and it’s one with many ups and downs but it’s been a beautiful road.”
