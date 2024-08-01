Meet the Olympian who cannot stop eating chocolate muffins during Paris games

Meet the Norwegian athlete who is obsessed with the chocolate muffins at the Paris 2024 Olympic village cafeteria.

Henrik Christiansen, who competes in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle, has been documenting his love of the sweet treats to the delight of his TikTok followers - and has even dubbed himself the “muffin man” of the Games.

In a parody of a clip from I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Christiansen’s teammate says saying “I feel like you’re just here for the chocolate muffins,” before the camera reveals the swimmer with food round his face after devouring one.