Chinese badminton player proposed to by fellow athlete after winning gold

A Chinese badminton player proposed to his Olympic gold medallist partner after she took home the top prize in the mixed doubles on Friday, 2 August at Paris 2024.

Huang Yaqiong had just been honoured in the medal ceremony when team-mate and men’s doubles player, Liu Yuchen, got down on his knees to ask her the question on court.

Huang, who cried as she said yes, remarked: “I cannot describe the feeling I have because I am happy, happy, happy.

“Getting the gold medal is recognition of our journey.

“I was surprised by the engagement ring. I’ve been focusing on training to become an Olympic champion. I never expected it.”