Team US rugby player praises ‘all body types’ on display at Paris Olympics

Team US Rugby Sevens player Ilona Maher has praised the Olympics for having “all body types” on display throughout the tournament, and hopes it will inspire more people to “do it too”.

The 27-year-old has already been forced to publicly call out those shaming her weight.

“All body types matter, all body types are worthy”, she told the camera in a social media video. “From the smallest gymnasts to the tallest volleyball player, from a rugby player to a shotputter or a sprinter...all body types are beautiful and can do amazing things.”