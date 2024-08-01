Tom Daley reveals what he has been knitting during Paris Olympics

Tom Daley took to Instagram on Wednesday 31 July to reveal what he has been knitting at the Paris Olympics.

The Team GB diver, who secured a silver medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with partner Noah Williams on Monday, has often been spotted in the stands cheering on his fellow athletes with a pair of needles in his hands.

“I just wanted to do the reveal of the sweater that I have been making while here in Paris,” Daley told his followers in a video.

He knitted the Union Jack and the French flag onto the front and also added his initials and the number five - to signify his fifth Olympics - on the sleeves.