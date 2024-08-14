Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans

Former Barcelona star Jonathan dos Santos has started an OnlyFans page... but not for the reason you may think.

The Mexican footballer, 34, is one of a number of big name sports stars who have made headlines by joining the platform, posting behind the scenes looks into their training routines and offering a glimpse into what it means to be a professional athlete.

UFC fighter Charles Oliveira and tennis star Nick Kyrgios are just two of the other famous faces who have already launched their accounts.

Speaking to The Independent, Dos Santos discussed his decision to join them on OnlyFans.

