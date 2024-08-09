Olympian proposes to boyfriend seconds after 3000m race at Paris games

Alice Finot proposed to her boyfriend just seconds after breaking a European steeplechase record at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, 6 August.

The French athlete, 33, finished fourth in the 3,000-metre steeplechase, but broke the European record with a time of 8:58.67.

She had promised herself she would propose to her partner, triathlete Bruno Martinez Bargiela from Spain, if she ran under nine minutes as nine is her lucky number and the pair have been together for nine years.

Emotional footage shows Finot pulling out a pin from her bib and dropping to her knees before popping the question.