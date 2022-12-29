Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele has died aged 82.

The three-time World Cup winner, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, had been at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo since 29 November.

He had been treated for colon cancer and required regular medical treatment after a tumour was removed in September 2021.

The Associated Press confirmed the news of his death on Thursday.

Pele, who played for 21 years between 1956 and 1977, is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches.

