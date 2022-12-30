Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to Pele

Wembley Stadium has been lit up with the colours of the Brazilian flag, in tribute to footballing legend, Pele.

The former player died yesterday (29 December), aged 82, following a battle with colon cancer.

The stadium’s iconic arch glowed yellow and green last night, along with other famous international landmarks, including Christ the Redeemer, and the Maracana stadium.

An image was also projected of Pele with Bobby Moore at the 1970 World Cup on the screens surrounding the stadium.

