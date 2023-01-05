Chelsea vs Man City: Guardiola anticipates tough reception at Stamford Bridge

Pep Guardiola says he is expecting a tough reception at Stamford Bridge when his side faces Chelsea later today, 5 January.

The Manchester City boss reckons his squad have their work cut out for them heading into the Premier League game.

"It's Stamford Bridge what can I say? It doesn't matter the position you are in when you travel there, it is always difficult," he said.

However, he said he was still looking forward to the week ahead and the challenges it will bring for Manchester City.

