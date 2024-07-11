Euro 2024 final going to be biggest game of my career, says Phil Foden

Phil Foden says England’s Euro 2024 final match against Spain will be the biggest of his career.

Gareth Southgate’s team secured their place in Sunday’s (14 July) final after beating the Netherlands with a thrilling late winner from Ollie Watkins on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, midfielder Foden said: “It means everything. I feel like it is going to be the biggest game in my career and I am just looking forward to it.”

Foden added that Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands was “his best in an England shirt”.