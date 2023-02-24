Arsenal star Bukayo Saka used to being ‘kicked and fouled’ on pitch, Arteta says

Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to deal with the rough treatment he receives from opponents but feels the Arsenal winger can also do more to help his cause.

Saka is understood to be close to signing a new, long-term deal with the Gunners, and the England international is top of Arsenal’s goals and assists charts this season.

The 21-year-old has not missed any of his club’s last 65 league games, the longest run in the division, as Arteta’s side travel to Leicester on Saturday looking to stay top of the table.

