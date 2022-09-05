Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says there is much more to come from Marcus Rashford after his brace earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rashford scored twice in nine second-half minutes to restore United’s lead after Bukayo Saka had cancelled out debutant Antony’s dream first-half opener.

The win takes Ten Hag’s side up to fifth in the league, further quelling any early claims about a “crisis” at the club.

Speaking after the football on Sunday (4 September), the United manager praised his striker’s impressive performance.

