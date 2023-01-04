Mikel Arteta bemoaned two “scandalous” penalty decisions after Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear following a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle.

Boss Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.

“There were two scandalous penalties,” he said.

“Both of them. It’s not particularly. It’s a penalty or not a penalty and it’s both penalties.”

