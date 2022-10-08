Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal centre-back William Saliba to ignore comparisons with Virgil van Dijk ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

The Gunners defender has made an impressive start to the season, with some pundits declaring him one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

“I’m really happy with where he is at the moment,” Arteta said of his player.

“He’s Saliba, he’s no one else and he needs to make his own career,” the Arsenal boss added when asked if he can “hit the heights” of Van Dijk.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.