Graham Potter not expecting happy homecoming as he takes Chelsea back to Brighton

Graham Potter insists he is not “naive” enough to expect a happy homecoming when he takes his Chelsea side to former club Brighton on Saturday.

The 47-year-old coach left the Amex Stadium last month to replace Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss and has yet to lose a game with his new club.

“These things happen in football, sometimes you get these opportunities and you have to take them or not,” Potter said.

“It’s about a decision and the decision to work here was too good to turn down.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.