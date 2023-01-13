Graham Potter admitted he is frustrated with Chelsea’s current form after the 2-1 Premier League defeat at London rivals Fulham.

Willian opened the scoring against his former team, before Carlos Vinicius secured the victory in the second half after Kalidou Koulibaly’s equaliser.

The Blues have now won just one of their last nine league games and their manager believes the club are now in an “incredibly challenging and tough” position.

Potter also insisted Joao Felix’s red card on his debut was not malicious, after he was sent off for a rash challenge on Kenny Tete.

