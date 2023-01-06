Pep Guardiola joked he was “a genius” after a double substitution inspired Manchester City to victory against Chelsea and kept them on Arsenal’s tail in the Premier League title race.

Riyad Mahrez fired City to a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, cutting the deficit to the leaders back to five points.

Less than three minutes after coming on as second-half substitutes, Jack Grealish teed up Mahrez for the winner which keeps Arsenal firmly in their sights.

