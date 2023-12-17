Pochettino commends Chelsea’s comeback with Sheffield win after string of defeats

Mauricio Pochettino praised Chelsea’s comeback as they recovered from to back-to-back Premier League defeats with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts’ victory came off the back of losses to Manchester United and Everton with two quick-fire goals in the second period through Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

“The second half we were much better, we fixed things. The team started to find better possibilities to play, to link much better. Cole from the right, going into the space, started to link better with team-mates and be the player that we want to use – a playmaker,” the Chelsea boss said.