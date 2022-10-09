Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad: ‘We can’t succeed with 11’

Graham Potter wants to make full use of Chelsea’s squad depth and believes honesty in explaining his selections is key to keeping all his stars happy.

The Blues cruised past managerless Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to move fourth in the Premier League, having made seven changes from Wednesday’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Potter is still undefeated as Chelsea manager and is happy to rotate his team, suggesting they won’t succeed with just 11 football players.

