Pep Guardiola joked that he was angry with Erling Haaland after he scored just one goal in Manchester City’s 4-0 rout of Southampton on Saturday.

“I’m so upset with him, he didn’t score three goals,” the football manager said.

“That’s why there’s a petition to sack him from the Premier League, but that is not going to happen, so that’s nice.”

Guardiola also suggested that the expectation on Haaland is so high now that people expect him to score three or four goals a game.

