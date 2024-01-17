Premier League chief appears to call Everton and Nottingham Forest 'small clubs'

The Premier League’s CEO appeared to refer to Everton and Nottingham Forest as “small clubs,” prompting backlash from fans online.

Richard Masters appeared before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday (16 January) as MPs questioned him on a financial agreement between the top of English football and the rest of the football pyramid.

Responding to a question about the frustrations with the differences between the way Manchester City’s alleged breaches have been dealt with compared to Everton and Forest, Mr Masters said: “I’ve said standard directions for everybody – not just the ‘small clubs’.”

“All clubs are equal, but some clubs are more equal than others,” one fan said.