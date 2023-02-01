What are the most expensive transfers in Premier League history?

Enzo Fernandez has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after Chelsea confirmed the signing of the midfielder for a British-record £106.8 million.

But the World Cup winner is not the first to move to England with a massive price tag.

Following one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent memory, take a look at some of the Premier League’s previous big-money moves, featuring the likes of Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

