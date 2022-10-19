Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’

Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.

The Liverpool manager suggested his words were “misunderstood” but that he cannot change how they were received.

His side inflicted Man City’s first defeat of the season, but their impressive performance was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch, which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

Klopp himself was also sent off late in the game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.