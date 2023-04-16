Man City ready for crucial Arsenal clash, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are poised to strike heading into their crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal later this month, according to Pep Guardiola.

It comes after City cut the gap to the Gunners at the top of the table to three points with a 3-1 victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 15 April.

“Like I said lately, it is win, win and win,” the Manchester City boss said.

“They have had an incredible run this season and I don’t think they are going to drop many points, so what we have to do is be there.”

