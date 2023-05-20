No celebrations planned if Man City win title without playing, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola has no plans to celebrate if Manchester City win the Premier League title without playing on Saturday.

The defending champions are on the brink of a fifth top-flight crown in six seasons and it will be confirmed before they next play if challengers Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola insists he is not thinking about that prospect, however, and is focusing only on beating Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium to win it on the field themselves on Sunday.

