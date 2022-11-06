Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s dramatic late 2-1 victory against Fulham was “the moment” of his time at the club to date.

Erling Haaland drilled home a penalty deep into injury time as 10-man City saw off the battling Cottagers in a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Defender Joao Cancelo was sent off late in the first half, meaning Guardiola’s side had to dig deep to take all three points.

“It was the moment of my period here in Manchester so far... the goal at the end, celebrating with our people,” the football manager said.

