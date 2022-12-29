Pep Guardiola claimed Erling Haaland is still not back to his best after injury despite scoring twice in Manchester City’s 3-1 Premier League win at Leeds.

Haaland struck two second-half goals after Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.

“I think [Haaland] is still not at his best, as he was at the start of the season,” Guardiola admitted.

The manager added it’s a “question of time” over his injury recovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.