Pep Guardiola aware even he is not safe from sack due to demands on managers

Pep Guardiola insists even he is not safe from the sack as the demands at Premier League clubs become ever greater.

A record 12 managers have been shown the door in the top flight this season – not counting Graham Potter’s decision to leave Brighton for Chelsea – and Guardiola believes the culture in England has changed.

“With the different owners... a lot of investment, everyone has a lot of pressure, the manager, the board, everyone,” Guardiola admitted.

“Always the people believe to change because they believe they will get better.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.