Pep Guardiola has shared his “secret” to avoiding the sack.

The Spanish manager has had successful spells with some of Europe’s top clubs including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

He has never been dismissed from any of them, stepping down from Barca and Bayern on his own terms.

“I will tell you the secret, we win games,” Guardiola said.

“If we don’t win games I will be sacked. There is no secret about it, it’s not because my hair is better than others. I’m not sacked because we win a lot of games.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.