‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton

Pep Guardiola says he had a “feeling” Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his team’s 2-0 loss to Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Saints stunned the eight-time winners with first-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo.

City were unable to prevent elimination even with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne coming off the bench in the second period.

“I had the feeling today it doesn’t matter what line-up I am selecting, we are performing this way. Don’t ask me why. This is my experience,” the football manager said.

