Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures

Despite New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place the night before, there’s plenty of Premier League action set to take place on 1 January.

12 sides in England will face-off on New Year’s Day, including Wolves vs Manchester United (kick-off at 12:30 GMT), while later in the day at 15:00 GMT, the likes of Manchester City play Everton, and Newcastle United go up against Leeds United.

Other games include Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs Southampton.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal is at a slightly later 17:30 GMT.

