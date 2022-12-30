Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
02:14
Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures
Despite New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place the night before, there’s plenty of Premier League action set to take place on 1 January.
12 sides in England will face-off on New Year’s Day, including Wolves vs Manchester United (kick-off at 12:30 GMT), while later in the day at 15:00 GMT, the likes of Manchester City play Everton, and Newcastle United go up against Leeds United.
Other games include Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs Southampton.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal is at a slightly later 17:30 GMT.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
09:47
Why Texas should be your top US destination | Travel Smart
01:19
Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82
00:53
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
02:14
Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures
00:44
Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
00:46
Birmingham: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder of Cody Fisher in nightclub
00:50
Tory MP claims nurses using food banks have ‘something wrong with their own finances’
00:22
Andrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations
00:44
Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says
00:23
Ukraine dismantles statue of Russian empress Catherine the Great in Odessa
01:47
Birmingham: Police chase and take down gunman with loaded antique revolver
00:24
Covid screening for passengers arriving in UK from China ‘under review’, Ben Wallace says
00:37
Ohio police officer narrowly avoids being hit by skidding truck on icy road
00:45
Cody Fisher’s friends pay tribute after nightclub stabbing: ‘It hit me like a ton of bricks’
00:37
Ohio police officer narrowly avoids being hit by skidding truck on icy road
01:03
Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscape
01:32
Historic blizzard turns row of Ontario houses into stunning ‘ice town’
00:25
US to impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers arriving from China
00:40
Buffalo restaurant covered in icicles amid freezing weather and blizzard
00:39
Niagara Falls partially freezes over as temperature dips in US amid winter storm
00:33
Buffalo blizzard: Police use ‘The Rook’ to clear cars and trucks from snowy roads
01:04
Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:56
Death of a Salesman: Audience member interrupts Wendell Pierce during Broadway show
00:40
Shoppers queue outside Aldi to buy Logan Paul and KSI’s viral energy drink
02:00
Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’
00:55
‘Easy on the eye’: Gordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debut
01:46
John Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
00:47
John Bird death: Rory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ and ‘modest’ comedian
01:33
Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
00:38
Owen Warner beams over sentimental football gift Jill Scott gave him for Christmas
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
00:52
Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean
00:53
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
00:38
Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India
00:37
Student’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in Montana
00:19
Miss Ukraine unveils stunning ‘Warrior of Light’ outfit for Miss Universe pageant
00:55
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of old phones on 31 December
01:20
Llama on the loose: Furry fugitive gives police the slip before being caught with thermal imaging camera
00:56
Endangered pygmy hippo takes first steps after birth at Virginia zoo
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13