Dide: Masked ‘Premier League footballer’ releases debut rap song

A masked rapper claiming to be a Premier League footballer has got football fans talking with his debut track.

Dide first surfaced on Instagram earlier this year donning a large mask to conceal his identity and has now gone on to drop the song “Thrill” on YouTube.

In just three days, the music video has been viewed more than 227,000 times and has set Twitter alight with speculation over who the top-flight footballer could be.

Some of the names being thrown around by fans include Eddie Nketiah, Wilfried Zaha and Noni Madueke.

At the time of writing, Dide’s identity has not been confirmed.

