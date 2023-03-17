Graham Potter hails Chelsea stars for ‘fighting through storm’ amid upturn in form

Graham Potter has praised his Chelsea side for fighting through the storm ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.

The Blues have picked up three wins from three games in all competitions – a record Potter’s men can boast for the first time since October.

“You have to keep going. Sometimes in football if you don’t get the rewards, sometimes you have to keep going and fight through the storm,” Potter said.

Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

