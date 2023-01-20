Antonio Conte praises Spurs performance despite 4-2 defeat to Man City

Antonio Conte praised his Tottenham Hotspur players despite a 4-2 loss against Manchester City and believes his team played better than they did in last season’s fixture.

Spurs won 3-2 at the Etihad last February, but the manager was more impressed by his players in defeat this time around.

“If I have to compare this game with the game we played last season, I think we played much better today,” Conte said.

“We played with personality, we created a lot of problems... last season we played for a long, long period in our box.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.