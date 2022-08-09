The 2022/23 Premier League season may already be underway, but the transfer window remains open until September 1.

England’s top football clubs still have a number of weeks to complete new signings, with plenty of players heavily rumoured to be on the move.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is linked with a big-money move to Chelsea, while the Blues could offload a star of their own to help fund the move, in Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool are all expected to make more signings too.

